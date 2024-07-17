Optimism among film and TV workers from under-represented communities in the UK is the lowest of all creative sectors, according to a new report from diversity and inclusion consultancy Creative Access.

Only 32% of under-represented workers feel optimistic about their future according to Creative Access’s Thrive Report 2024. This is below the 46% average across the other creative sectors.

The figure is also significantly lower for film and TV workers with a disability, with only 13% feeling optimistic.

The Thrive Report also found that two in three employers focused more on diversity and inclusion at entry-level than they did at mid and senior level. Additionally, only half of employers reported an increase in representation in their workforce, down from 65% in 2023.

“To foster true inclusivity bold actions are needed at all talent stages,” said Josie Dobrin, co-founder and executive chair at Creative Access. “Including tailored career development programs, mid-level positive action traineeships, and elevating under-represented mid and senior-level employees.”

Meanwhile, one in four survey respondents reported having no access to wellbeing support at work. This lack of support, along with factors like working hours and team dynamics, was cited most frequently as having a negative impact on film and TV workers’ mental health.

The survey was participated in by 400 individuals who identified as at least one of the following: Black, Asian, ethnically diverse, lower social economic status or disabled.