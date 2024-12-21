A new film hub launched in Beirut today (December 21), backed by messages of support from actress Cate Blanchett and Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki.

The Metropolis Cinema in the Mar Mikhael area of Lebanon’s capital city will serve as a screening venue for independent films while also offering space for training and industry professionals. It will also house a dedicated Lebanese film heritage centre, which aims to preserve the country’s cinematic legacy, offering resources to students, researchers, and film professionals.

Conceived by architect Sophie Khayat, the venue has two screening rooms – one with 200 seats, and the other with 100 seats – alongside a garden comprising an open-air cinema and cafe suitable for hosting events.

It is overseen by the Metropolis Cinema Association, which has been a cornerstone of Lebanon’s film scene since its launch in 2006. The organisation left their previous venue, the Empire-Sofil cinema in Achrafieh, in 2020 – a year after the beginning of Lebanon’s economic crisis, amid the Covid-19 pandemic and in the wake of the Beirut Port explosion. The new location is situated directly across from the historic port where the catastrophic explosion occurred.

The opening was due to take place in the summer but has been delayed by intense conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that has resulted in bombing across Lebanon. A recently-brokered ceasefire is holding for now.

At the launch today, video messages were played from Oscar-winning actress and producer Blanchett and Lebanon’s Labaki, director of Cannes award-winner Capernaum.

“We all know that we need a space like this more than ever given the current circumstances,” said Labaki. “What’s happening is proof that Lebanon doesn’t lose its spirit, and this hall isn’t just a movie theatre, it’s also a refuge for many dreams, aspirations, and ideas… May we continue to gather, think, share ideas, and continue to plan for a better Lebanon.”

Blanchett said of the opening: “This is a remarkable achievement… Not only will it be a space where Lebanese cinema can flourish and new voices can emerge, but in these deeply tragic, heartbreaking, and bewildering times, this venue in Mar Mikhael stands as a testament to resilience and cultural revival—bringing stories to life and uniting the community… I hope it will help them reconnect and find some solace as Lebanon faces such immense challenges.”

Metropolis Cinema director Hania Mroué said: “The Lebanese film industry is facing unprecedented challenges due to ongoing economic, political, and financial crises, threatening years of hard-won progress. Despite these obstacles, and with emerging talents, we now need a project that unites scattered efforts and revitalizes our cultural scene.

“This venue arrives at a critical moment, offering a chance to unite in solidarity to preserve our film industry, cultural identity, and heritage. This isn’t just about opening a cinema; it’s about creating a vibrant hub where we can celebrate, converse, and inspire each other, looking toward a future filled with hope and creativity.”

Initial films to be programmed include A State Of Passion, Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi’s documentary about British-Palestinian reconstructive surgeon Ghassan Abu Sittah, and Feyrouz Serhal’s The Third Rahbani, a documentary about Lebanese composer Elias Rahbani.