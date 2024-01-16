John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski has finalised a deal with Lionsgate to helm the studio’s Highlander reboot as his next feature.

Stahelski and his team at 87Eleven Entertainment will additionally assume creative oversight of the Highlander and John Wick franchises across film, television, and all multimedia platforms.

Lionsgate is looking to Stahelski to guide the short- and long-term creative direction, franchise strategy, and strategic growth of the two properties.

Stahelski will work alongside the franchise producers: Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee on Wick property and Neal H. Moritz and the estate of the late Peter S. Davis on Highlander.

“This deal expands on the great creative relationship we already have in place on John Wick and extends it to our Highlander franchise,” said Joe Drake, outgoing chair of the Lionsgate motion picture group, and Adam Fogelson, new chair.

John Wick: Chapter 4 was the highest grossing film in the billion-dollar film series, earning more than $440m worldwide.

Stahelski also serves as an executive producer of Ballerina starring Ana de Armas and directed by Len Wiseman, which will open on June 7 in the US.