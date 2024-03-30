Chance Perdomo, the UK actor who starred in Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina and the After film series, has died in a motorcycle accident aged 27.

A statement issued on behalf of Perdomo’s family and representatives said, “it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident.

“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

The statement noted that authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved in the accident.

Perdomo was born in Los Angeles and moved to Southampton, UK with his mother as a child. He was named a Screen UK & Ireland Star of Tomorrow in 2019.

His breakthrough role came as series regular Ambrose Spellman in Sabrina in 2018, a part he played for four seasons.

In the After film series he played Landon Gibson, a classmate of protagonist Tessa, in three films: 2021’s After We Fell, 2022’s After Ever Happy and 2023’s After Everything.

Perdomo’s recent credits included a leading role in Amazon Studios’ series Gen V, a prequel to The Boys.