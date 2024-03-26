Channel 4 has launched Equity by Design, its first equity strategy aimed at created fair outcomes throughout the business and accelerating change in the industry.

The strategy is a blueprint for all Channel 4 employees, including those at Film4 and Film4 Productions.

Creative Diversity, the diversity, equity and inclusion team that sits within the commissioning department, has been renamed Creative Equity, in a reflection of the emphasis on equity throughout the business.

The Equity by Design strategy is based on six principles:

Make informed choices

Design for inclusion

Choose inclusive partners

Treat people right

Create opportunity

Lead on societal impact

The final point involves acting on emerging societal issues affecting employees and audiences. Channel 4 says its will create ‘meaningful space’ for complex topics, including the ongoing crisis in Israel and Gaza.

It will examine how it can best support the health and wellbeing of Jewish, Muslim and Arab employees, and look at how it can create a more inclusive culture with regards to faith.

Channel 4 exceeded its diversity goals for 2023, with women comprising 58% of the workforce compared to a 50% target; 21% disabled employees compared to a 12% target, and 13% LGBTQ+ staff compared to a 6% target.

“The fight for equitable representation is the foundation of Channel 4,” said Alex Mahon, Channel 4 CEO. “Changing the nature of our business and our industry to do this better requires constant improvement, honesty, thinking and challenge. This Equity Strategy is the next jump ahead and will centre our ways of doing things and our employees and audience in helping us make more positive impact.”

“This strategy creates a structure within which everyone at Channel 4 can drive sustainable transformation every day and it will keep the organisation at the forefront of progress and innovation,” said Marcia Williams, director of inclusion at Channel 4.

Earlier this year Channel 4 confirmed that Film4 will continue operating as an independent unit within the broadcaster, with Film4 director Ollie Madden reporting to Mahon.