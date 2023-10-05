France’s Charades Films has inked a slew of sales worldwide for Demián Rugna’s rural horror When Evil Lurks.



Klockworx has acquired the demonic possession feature for release in Japanese cinemas and the film will also to travel to Germany and Switzerland via Indeed Film, Spain (Selecta Vision) and Italy (Blue Swan). Pictureworks picked up rights for India and Airlines.

When Evil Lurks follows two brothers who find a mutilated corpse near their property and soon discover that the odd happenings in their village are being caused by a spirit that has possessed a local man waiting for the proper protocols to rid his body of the festering demon.

The film premiered in Toronto’s Midnight Madness programme before an autumn festival run including at Fantastic Fest in competition, Sitges and Beyond Fest.

Shudder is collaborating with Vertigo Films as its sub distribution partner across the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

The film will get a theatrical release in the US (IFC), UK (Vertigo) and ANZ (Rialto) on October 6 before hitting AMC Networks’ Shudder streamer on Oct. 27 in time for Halloween.

When Evil Lurks is the fifth feature from Argentinian director Rugna, known for Fantastic Fest prize winner Terrified. It is produced by Shudder and the La Puerta Roja alliance of Argentina’s Machaco Films (Soul’s Square) and Aramos Cine (Vurdalak Blood). Shudder boarded in 2021 to fully finance the feature against worldwide rights and produce alongside its partners following their collaboration on Terrified.

The cast is led by Ezequiel Rodriguez, Demián Salomon (You Have No Idea Who You’re Talking To), Luis Ziembrowski, Silvia Sabater (Vicky Cristina Barcelona) and Marcelo Michinaux.

Screen’s review called the film “a gory genre showdown” and “a very unsettling watch” and described Rugna’s “striking vision that stands apart in the overstuffed demonic possession sub-genre.”