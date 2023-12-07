Chinese streamer iQiyi announced a bumper slate for Malaysia and Thailand at Asia TV Forum (ATF), while a profitable year is anticipated for its international business.

iQiyi hosted an event, entitled International iJOY conference: 2024 Grand Reveal, on December 6 at ATF in Singapore and kicked it off with a celebration of this year’s milestones including a total of 6,000 hours of entertainment from 500 shows that was brought to the global audiences in 2023.

After achieving success in the overseas markets in the last few years, “we’ve verified the popularity and influence of iQiyi original productions outside of China as well as how China’s business model can be adopted for international markets,” said Yang Xianghua, iQiyi president of movie and overseas business group. “We also anticipate an annual income growth and profit for our overseas business in 2023.”

iQiyi is set to roll out more than 280 new Chinese-language dramas, films, variety shows and children’s programmes, including the international adaptation of reality group survival show Youth With You, which is in the pipeline. “We focus on three strategic areas - oriental fantasy, mature romance and sweet crush - to meet the emotional needs of our international audiences,” Yang continued.

More than 35 original productions and licensed series from Southeast Asia are scheduled for the next two years. There will be more than 12 Malay-language local originals set for release in 2024, including the second season of Rampas Cintaku. As iQiyi’s first Malay-language original, the first season of Rampas Cintaku has clocked up over 100 million digital views globally. Top creators MIG Productions and Infinitus will continue to be the Malaysian partners of iQiyi.

In Thailand, iQiyi will present four Thai original productions and 20 new shows from top production houses like One31, Star Hunter Entertainment, Studio Wabi Sabi, Mandee Work, Me Mind Y and Change 2561. iQiyi’s very first Thai original production My Stand-In is targeted for a global launch in spring, while City Of Stars and Sunset X Vibes created by Star Hunter will be streamed exclusively on iQiyi in 2024.

In Taiwan, iQiyi will invest in nearly 30 original productions and licensed shows including Screenworks Asia’s Not A Murder Story, which is set to release in January 2024.

The International iJOY conference: 2024 Grand Reveal ended with the signing of an agreement to renew its partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board to showcase Singapore as a filming destination through iQiyi’s lineup of entertainment content.

IQiyi manages its overseas operations from Beijing and Singapore, with local offices in Thailand, Malaysia and North America. It has an international app available in more than 190 territories worldwide with subtitles in 12 languages from Thai, Vietnamese to Korean and Spanish.