Chinese sales agent Parallax Films has boarded Choy Ji’s Borrowed Time, which is competing in the New Currents section of the Busan International Film Festival (October 4-13).

The worldwide sales deal was closed after representatives of Parallax including producer Zhao Jin watched the film at its world premiere on October 6, which was attended by mainland Chinese director Choy (also known as Cai Jie), producer Mo Jinjin and actress Lin Dongping. The deal excludes China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Executive produced by renowned filmmaker Stanley Kwan (Centre Stage), the film follows a woman who travels from Guangzhou to Hong Kong to search for her long-missing father, only to find herself involved in a secret love affair similar to that of her parents decades before.

The film will next play in the Hidden Dragons competition section of China’s Pingyao International Film Festival, which runs October 11-18.