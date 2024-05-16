Chinese sales agent Parallax Films is bringing a trio of titles to the Cannes market, including Filipino director Petersen Vargas’ latest LGBTQ+ film Some Nights I Feel Like Walking, Zhu Xin’s All Quiet At Sunrise and Zhang Guoli’s Strangers When We Meet, both from China.

Some Nights I Feel Like Walking, which took part in the Cannes Atelier in 2020, follows a band of street hustlers who brave the dark corners of the Manila night into the outskirts, only to bring their friend’s body home.

It is a co-production between the Philippines, Singapore and Italy, with Alemberg Ang and Jade Francis Castro as producers and Anthony Chen, Tan Si En and Stefano Centini as co-producers.

Chinese director Zhu’s All Quiet At Sunrise is a lo-fi science fiction about how a research student decodes human language and regains the essence of love, while studying ‘Lucy’, the Australopithecus known as the grandmother of mankind. It continues Zhu’s experiments with the form of time and space and his observations on languages and human communication following his debut feature Vanishing Days, which was in Berlinale’s Forum and was also represented by Parallax.

Strangers When We Meet by Chinese director Zhang – who is also an acclaimed veteran actor – is a raw crime drama based on true events about the harsh realities of human nature. Zhou Dongyu and Fan Wei, who won the best actor award at the Beijing International Film Festival’s main competition in April, play two recently released inmates – a young woman in need of money and an elderly man searching for his son – who form a marriage of convenience driven by their respective goals.