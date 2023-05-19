Chinese sales agent Parallax Films has closed deals on four titles including The Cord Of Life and Berlinale title Remembering Every Night with buyers in Japan and the US

Japanese distributor Pandora has picked up The Cord Of Life, which marks the feature directorial debut of Qiao Sixue and is among China’s New Talents Going Global programme at the Cannes market. The director is in Cannes with executive producer Yao Chen from Chinese production company Bad Rabbit Pictures.

Set in Inner Mongolia, the family drama revolves around a musician who takes his Alzheimer’s afflicted mother to look for her childhood home. To stop her from getting lost, he ties her to him with a rope, which becomes like an umbilical cord that reconnects them. The film premiered last year in Tokyo International Film Festival’s Asian Future competition.

In Cannes, China’s New Talents Going Global programme is organised by China Film Foundation’s Wu Tianming Film Fund for Young Talents and is hosted at the China Pavilion from May 16-27.

Parallax has also sold recent Berlinale Forum title Remembering Every Night by Japanese director Yui Kiyohara to KimStim for the US. The film, which follows three women of different generations over the course of one day, received its North American premiere at New Directors/New Films festival in New York last month.

A further two Chinese-language titles from Parallax are heading to Japan comprising Kong Dashan’s Journey To The West, a multiple winner at Pingyao including the Fei Mu Award for best film; and Zhang Chi’s In Search Of Echo, which won the special jury prize in Moscow. They have been acquired by Moviola and Cinemago respectively.

Parallax is also selling Long Lingyun’s Growing Apart, which is also at Cannes in the China’s New Talents Going Global programme, and Liu Siyi’s Flaming Cloud, which has renowned director Li Shaohong and actress Yao from Bad Rabbit Pictures as executive producers.