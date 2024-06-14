Chinese sales agent Parallax Films has taken worldwide rights to Wan Bo’s Qian Tang River, which will world premiere at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF).

The 1950s historical film is set along the titled river that runs through the Zhejiang province and is known for strong tides. The story follows a young man who gets swept away by the tides and ends up in a village where he witnesses the villagers’ struggle with tidal floods and their decision to build a dyke for reclamation.

This is the feature debut for director Wan, who is the chair of movie production at the Communication University of Zhejiang and a council member of the Chinese Society of Cinematographers (CNSC). The film will have its world premiere at SIFF’s Refreshing Chinese Cinema section. The festival opens today (June 14).

Parallax has a second title, Liu Taifeng’s feature debut Another Day Of Hope, screening in the same Refreshing Chinese Cinema section. This Chinese drama about the mundane life of a product manager of an Internet delivery company and his family had its world premiere last year at Poland’s EnergaCamerimage and was shown in the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Director Liu studied film production at School of The Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) and cinematography at the American Film Institute (AFI). He has worked in the art department for many TV series and feature films.

Parallax has worldwide rights to both Qian Tang River and Another Day Of Hope, excluding China.

Meanwhile, Parallax has also scored several sales deals from recent markets including Cannes. South Korea’s Husky and Content Media Distribution from Mongolia have picked up both Gao Peng’s Tokyo competition title A Long Shot and Liu Siyi’s Flaming Cloud.

A Long Shot was also sold to Hong Kong’s Southern Film, while ChinaLion has picked up Zhang Guoli’s Strangers When We Meet, which earned a best actor prize for Fan Wei at the recent Beijing International Film Festival, for North America.