AGC International is set to handle international sales on Nowhere Fast, a crime thriller with Chris Pine starring for director Noah Hawley.

30West will finance the project and co-represent the US rights alongside CAA Media Finance.

Hawley will also write the script for the film, to be produced by his Austin, Texas-based film and television production company 26 Keys Productions.

Set in Texas, Nowhere Fast follows a small-town criminal who inadvertently kills the nephew of his boss. Additional casting on the project is now underway.

AGC International, the international arm of AGC Studios, recently handled sales on Poolman, Pine’s directing debut, in which he also starred.

AGC is currently in post-production on Giant, the sports drama with Pierce Brosnan and Amir El-Masry based on the life of British-Yemeni boxer Prince Naseem ‘Naz’ Hamed. In pre-production for the company are projects including The Last Druid, with Russell Crowe and family fantasy Fing!, starring Taika Waititi.

30West previously worked with Pine on The Contractor, financing and executive producing the 2022 action thriller.

26 Keys Productions produced the FX anthology series Fargo as well as Hawley’s 2019 feature directing debut Lucy in the Sky.