Zendaya and Anne Hathaway are reportedly joining the cast of Christopher Nolan’s new project, which will see the British filmmaker working on his second film for Universal Pictures after Oscar-winner and global hit Oppenheimer.

Matt Damon and Tom Holland are already set for the yet-to-be-titled project, which Nolan will write and direct, and produce with partner Emma Thomas through their Syncopy company. The project is expected to shoot next year and is slated for a July 17, 2026 release on Imax screens. No plot details have been revealed.

Universal did not respond to a request for comment on the cast additions.

Hathaway has previously appeared in Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar. She has most recently been seen in Amazon romcom The Idea Of You and independent thriller Mothers’ Instinct, both of which she also produced. Her upcoming projects include Warner thriller Flowervale Street and A24 drama Mother Mary.

Zendaya is currently an awards contender for her performances in Dune: Part Two and Challengers. She is shooting Kristoffer Borgli’s A24 romance The Drama, in which she stars opposite Robert Pattinson.