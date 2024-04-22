Cillian Murphy took home the award for lead actor in a film for his performance in Oppenheimer while That They May Face The Rising Sun clinched the best film prize at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTAs), that took place on Saturday (April 20).

As well as taking the best actor prize, Cork-born Murphy also collected the best international film prize on behalf of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Pat Collins’ best film award winner That They May Face The Rising Sun was adapted from John McGahern’s novel about life in rural Ireland, and premiered at BFI London Film Festival. It is being released in the UK and Ireland theatrically on Friday (April 26), distributed by Break Out Pictures and Conic.

Paul Mescal, from County Kildare, walked away with the actor in a supporting role (film) prize for All Of Us Strangers, while Cork native Alison Oliver won best supporting actress (film) for Saltburn.

Period piece and Galway Film Fleadh premiere Lies We Tell was the most awarded film overall, winning best actress in a film for Agnes O’Casey, best director (film) for Lisa Mulcahy and best script (film) for Elisabeth Gooch.

As previously announced, Northern Irish actor Stephen Rea was the recipient of the Irish Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

In the TV drama category, RTE crime drama Kin was the major winner, taking home best drama, director, script, lead actress and supporting actress prizes.

Siobhán Cullen was named the 2024 Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland Rising Star for her roles in Obituary, The Dry and the upcoming Netflix series Bodkin. Also nominated in the category were O’Casey, Oliver, Ian Hunt-Duffy and Kwaku Fortune.

IFTA 2024 film awards

Best film – That They May Face the Rising Sun



Director – Lisa Mulcahy, Lies We Tell



Script – Elisabeth Gooch, Lies We Tell



Lead actor – Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer



Lead actress – Agnes O’Casey, Lies We Tell



Supporting actor – Paul Mescal, All Of Us Strangers



Supporting actress – Alison Oliver, Saltburn



Best international film – Oppenheimer



Best international actor – Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers



Best international actress – Emma Stone, Poor Things



George Morrison feature documentary – The Days Of Trees



Live-action short film – Calf



Animated short film – Wind & The Shadow



Cinematography – Robbie Ryan, Poor Things



Costume design – Lara Campbell, Lola



Production design – John Paul Kelly, A Haunting in Venice



Hair and make-up – Orla Carroll, Lynn Johnston, The Pope’s Exorcist



Sound – Nina Rice, Barbie



Original music, Neil Hannon, Lola



Editing – Michael Harte, Still: A Michael J Fox Movie



VFX – Kev Cahill, Diana Giogiutti, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves