LevelK has boarded international sales on Swedish animation Millie and the Secret of the Crocodile.

The film won the Eurimages Co-production Development Award at the Junior Co-Production Market of Dutch event Cinekid last week.

3D animation Millie… is written and will be directed by Esben Toft Jacobsen, and produced by Mini-Zlatan and Uncle Darling producer Petter Lindblad for Sweden’s Snowcloud Films.

It tells the story of a terrified orphaned mouse, who must set off on a journey down river to find her hedgehog friend. The animated feature is aimed at the five to nine age bracket. Production will begin in late 2025, for a 2027 world premiere.

Co-producers are Marleen Slot for the Netherlands’ Viking Film, Claus Toksvik Kjaer and Elena O Alexa for Denmark’s Norlum Entertainment, and Jacobsen for Denmark’s Vi Glaeder Os Preben. Further backing came from the Swedish Film Institute with co-development support from Creative Europe MEDIA; TriArt Film will handle Swedish distribution.