Circle programme director Biljana Tutorov confirmed 10 doc projects in Cannes on Monday for this year’s Circle Women Doc Accelerator training programme for women-identifying filmmakers.

They are Portrait Of A Friendship by Faezeh Nikoozad; Berliner by Anna Khazaradze; No Woman’s Road by Fanny Laure Bovet; Sites Of Resistance directed by Lisa Smith; Sisters by Tereza Bernatkova; Kafka In Belgrade by Masa Neskovic; Rock, Paper, Scissors by Christina Phoebe; Blazing Interwar produced by Anda Ionescu; Untying The Knot by Chona Mangalindan and Love School by Julia Maryanska.

Participants will work with mentors including Syrian filmmaker Diana El Jeiroudi, Brigid O’Shea of the Documentary Association of Europe and dir­ector Hubert Sauper.

The first part of the programme will take place in Greece from June 19-24.

The announcement of the projects comes as a sister initiative called Circle Fiction Orbit ie also being launched. This is open to woman-identifying directors working on their second or third features and will be co-directed by Bianca Oana and UK-based producer Paula Vaccaro.