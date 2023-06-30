Leading South Korean entertainment company CJ ENM has appointed Choi Ju-hui as chief executive of its streaming platform TVING, making her the first woman CEO in the local OTT industry.

Choi previously served as chief business officer at the luxury e-commerce platform Trenbe, where she oversaw strategy, sales, marketing and IT. She was also chief strategy officer at Trenbe and online fashion platform W Concept.

Prior to that, she managed business strategy for Asia at Walt Disney Korea, which included the launch of streaming service Disney+ in the country and was previously a consultant at Boston Consulting Group.

In addition, CJ ENM has appointed Kim Ji-won as head of business at K-pop culture platform Mnet Plus, which was launched last year to provide K-pop content libraries and fan artist interactive communities built up over the years by CJ ENM – including Mnet Plus original IP, Mnet music content and KCON.

Kim’s experience includes working at Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, NCSOFT, US-based Moloco and edtech developer Mathpresso, where she served as chief operating officer and chief product office, overseeing operations such as profit model development.