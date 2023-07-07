French filmmaker Claire Denis will lead the international competition jury for the 40th Jerusalem Film Festival, which runs from July 13-23.

Denis will be joined by directors Whit Stillman, Florian Zeller and Maria Schrader on the jury, plus Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente.

Hungarian director Kornel Mundruczo will preside over the Israeli competition jury. Directors make up the majority of the jurors across the competitive sections, including Jasmila Zbanic, Ali Abbasi, Sebastian Meise, Julian Rosefeldt, Joseph Cedar, Sebastien Lifshitz, Barbara Albert, Alexandru Belc and Manuela Martelli, plus Mathilde Henrot from Locarno Film Festival.

The festival will award three honorary achievement awards: to Helen Mirren, who stars as Golda Meir in festival opener Golda; Oliver Stone, with the festival screening his 2022 documentary Nuclear Now; and Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, with a screening of their Cannes 2022 title Tori And Lokita.