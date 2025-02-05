Gaetan Bruel has been named president of France’s CNC, succeeding acting president Olivier Henrard who had been in the position since June 2024, taking over from Dominique Boutonnat who was sentenced to prison for sexual assault.

Bruel was appointed by French president Emmanuel Macron following the recommendation of minister of culture Rachida Dati. He has been Dati’s chief of staff since January 2024.

He will take up the role on February 17 for a three-year term.

Bruel, a graduate of France’s prestigious Ecole normale supérieure, previously served as deputy chief of staff to the minister of national education and youth.

From 2019 to 2023, he headed up the cultural services department of the French embassy in the US, charged with the promotion of French film, audiovisual, video and digital creation in the country. As part of this, he worked with the Villa Albertine to launch a residency programme and joined forces with the CNC to set up a structure in Hollywood to promote France’s audiovisual appeal.

Bruel’s career has also includes a stint as advisor to France’s minister of defense where he was behind the creation of France’s armed forces’ cinema mission, an advisor to the minister of Europe and foreign affairs, and as a manger of the Panthéon and the Arc de Triomphe as part of the country’s centre for national monuments.

“[Bruel’s] international vision, creative support expertise and public policy experience will be invaluable assets in leading the CNC’s action over the next three years, and in supporting the strategic sectors for which the establishment is responsible,” said Dati.

“The CNC must continue to reinforce the excellence and competitiveness of the film, audiovisual and video game industries, in an international environment that is undergoing profound change, marked by evolving uses, digital challenges and the rise of artificial intelligence. At the same time, it must play its full role in protecting creative freedom and promoting innovation within these sectors, with a particular focus on independent players.”