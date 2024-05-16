Coccinelle Film Sales has unveiled sales on key titles on its slate, including Veit Helmer’s Gondola and Chloé Barreau’s Fragments Of A Life Loved.

Gondola, a gay love story told without dialogue, has sold to Brazil (Providence Film), Denmark (Reel Pictures) and India (Bigtree Entertainment). The German-Georgian co-production world premiered at last year’s Tokyo International Film Festival.

The deals add to previously announced sales to Spain, Japan, Korea, France, Australia and New Zealand.

The film follows two cable car attendants who fall in love as they face each other going up and down the remote mountains of Georgia.

Fragments Of A Life Loved will be released in Spain through DocsBarcelona Distribution Planeta Med S.L. The documentary feature world premiered last year in Venice’s Giornate degli Autori section and recently played at Hot Docs.

It had its domestic theatrical release in Italy through I Wonder. The film reconstructs the life of director Chloé Barreau, based solely on interviews with the people who loved her.