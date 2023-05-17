Philippe Bober’s Coproduction Office has added new members to Club Zero, Jessica Hausner’s buzzy sixth feature in Competition here at Cannes.

The English-speaking drama set at an elite boarding school continues its global sales sweep, adding Neue Visionen in Germany, Sphere Films in Canada, Aerofilms in Czech Republic and Slovakia, Folkets Bio in Sweden, Another World in Norway, Obala in Bosnia, MCF in Former Yugoslavia, A Plus in Bulgaria, Arthouse Traffic in Ukraine, TRT Sinema in Turkey, Shaw in Singapore, Sahamongkol in Thailand and Aardwolf for airline rights.

Mia Wasikowska stars as charismatic teacher who introduces a new subject to students she calls “conscious eating”. Under her lead, the teenage students begin to challenge social norms by reducing their food consumption, until things begin to take a dangerous turn.Sidse Babett Knudsen co-stars with Elsa Zylberstein, Mathieu Demy and Amir El-Masry.

Club Zero is produced by Austria’s Coop99 and Coproduction Office with Germany’s Essential Films, the UK’s Club Zero Films and France’s Parisienne). Gold Rush Films, Cinema Inutile and Denmark’s Paloma Productions are also on board.

Backers include Austrian Film Institute, Film Industry Support Austria (FISA), ORF (Film/Television Agreement), Eurimages,Vienna Film Fund, Gold Rush Pictures, ARTE France Cinema, ZDF/Arte (Grand Accord), Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Doha Film Institute, TRT Sinema, the Danish Film Institute, broadcaster DR, Lower Austria Production Support, Obala Art Centar, France’s CNC – Aide aux cinemas du monde and BBC Film.

The buyers joins previously announced sales to Bac Films in France, Klockworx in Japan, Academy Two in Italy, Karma in Spain, September Films in Benelux, Camera in Denmark, Praesens Film in Switzerland, Bio Paradis in Iceland, Alambique in Portugal, Ama Films in Greece, New Horizons in Poland, Vertigo in Hungary, Independenta in Romania, Filmstop Inspiration in the Baltic countries and Front Row in the Middle East. Filmladen will release the film locally in Austria.

The film is Hausner’s follow-up to 2019 Cannes Competition title Little Joe for which Emily Beecham won the best actress prize. Her previous films Lovely Rita (2001), Hotel (2004), Amour Fou (2014) all premiered in Cannes in Un Certain Regard and her 2009 film Lourdes competed in Venice that year.