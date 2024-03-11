Taiwan Crime Stories producers Cora Yim and Benjamin Lin are joining forces to launch S11 Partners, a new production company specialising in original Chinese-language productions, with the backing of Hong Kong-listed company Medialink Group.

Based in Hong Kong and Taiwan, the new company has announced three in-development film projects at Filmart, including The Marriage Drive, winner of the IDP Award at last year’s Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF).

The Hong Kong romantic drama is written and directed by Lawrence Kan, whose In Broad Daylight was one of the top-grossing local films last year and has scored 16 nominations at the upcoming Hong Kong Film Awards.

Also on the launch slate is Mrs Killer, a Hong Kong-Taiwan-Malaysia co-production with Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment, about a retired assassin-housewife forced back into action. The film is written and directed by Liao Ming-yi, whose 2020 directorial debut I Weirdo was Asia’s first feature shot on iPhones.

The third new project is Oppa, I Hate You, a Taiwan-South Korea co-production also with Imagine Entertainment and Warner Music Group that reunites writer Liao Min Kai and script consultant Sharon Wu from Taiwanese blockbuster Marry My Dead Body.

“We will adopt a producer-centred approach and with our experiences working with talents in the region and a deep understanding of the audiences, we are confident that S11 Partners will offer a dynamic platform for creative talents to unleash their creativity and craft compelling stories that enthral audiences throughout Asia and beyond,” said Yim and Lin.

Yim was previously in charge of original programming and channel management for Fox Networks Group Asia and has produced original series The Trading Floor, while Lin is CEO of CalFilms Asia whose credits include Peace Breaker and The Gangs, The Oscars And The Walking Dead.

Medialink Group is a Hong Kong-listed IP management company engaging in media content distribution and brand licensing business led by chairman and CEO Lovinia Chiu.