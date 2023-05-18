Mike Leigh’s untitled upcoming feature has sold in key European territories for Cornerstone.

Deals include Diaphana (France), Lucky Red with Academy 2 (Italy), Cherry Pickers (Benelux) and Pathé (Switzerland).

As previously announced, StudioCanal has the UK rights and Bleecker Street has acquired for North America.

Set in London and currently in production, Mike Leigh’s new film explores family relationships in the post-pandemic world, after over a decade spent making his two period films Mr.Turner and Peterloo. Leigh returns to his ongoing exploration of the contemporary world, in what is billed as a tragicomic study of human strengths and weaknesses.

Film4, who has a long history backing Leigh’s work, is co-financing alongside Creativity Media. The Mediapro Studio co-produces, together with Thin Man Films, and has acquired Spanish rights. Natixis Coficiné are providing cash flow finance. Georgina Lowe produces, with Gail Egan as executive producer.