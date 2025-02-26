CPH:DOX has selected 68 feature-length world premieres for its 2025 event – a record across the 22 editions of the festival.

The festival has unveiled its full programme, with out of competition titles including Animality, the new film from Germany-based Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei.

Animality examines humans relationship with animals, travelling through China, Egypt and to Danish mink farms.

The festival has added a new thematic strand, ‘Right Here, Right Now’, for films focusing on human rights and the rules-based international order.

The curated programme for the non-competitive section will include films, debates and talks with international guests including Ai Weiwei, Ukrainian activist Inna Shevchenko, Israeli architect and researcher Eyal Weizman, Bulgarian journalist Christo Grosev, and Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican US politician and prominent Donald Trump critic.

“This year, reality and curation intersect in striking ways,” said CPH:DOX artistic director Niklas Engstrom. “As we witness the erosion of the rules-based world order by major global powers, this year’s programme focuses on the foundational role of human and state rights upon which that order was built.”

Further out of competition world premieres include Observer, an exploration of the importance of observation to science and human experience, from US documentarian Ian Cheney; and climate change documentary Climate in Therapy from I Am Greta filmmaker Nathan Grossman.

The festival will also give an international launch to Sundance titles including Mr Nobody Against Putin, The Dating Game, 2000 Meters to Andriivka, Coexistance, My Ass! and Zodiac Killer Project.

The festival’s Sound & Vision strand will feature special events including a concert by Australian musician Warren Ellis, in conjunction with a screening of Justin Kurzel’s Ellis Park. Further guests attending the festival will include US comedian Jerrod Carmichael, with a screening of an episode of his TV series Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show; and British model Twiggy, with screenings of Sadie Frost’s film Twiggy.

The Kunsthal Charlottenborg venue will host the CPH:DOX Inter:Active exhibition, curated under the theme of ‘Untamed: Humanity Rewilded’ and featuring 12 works across virtual reality, AI installations, interactive video games, and augmented reality.

The selections for the five competition sections, including the main Dox:Award, were announced earlier this month.

CPH:DOX 2025 will run from March 19-30, in Copenhagen and in 54 municipalities around Denmark. Professional platform CPH:Industry will run from March 23-28.