Creative UK, a non-profit that supports the UK’s creative industries, has urged the next UK government to make investment in the sector a “national priority”.

Ahead of the impending general election, the charity today (Apri 23) made a direct call for more public funding and for the creative sector to be viewed as a central pillar of the UK economy.

“Our sector is growing at a rate that exceeds the national average by more than a factor of three,” said chief executive Caroline Norbury in her introduction to Creative UK’s manifesto, Our Creative Future.

“The next UK government has a responsibility to power that growth engine. To stimulate creative work. To bring billions of value into our economy, and to champion a sector built on innovation and ideas.”

There is no firm date set for when the prime minister Rishi Sunak will call the next election, however he has previously said he is likely heading for the polls “in the second half” of 2024. The election has to be held by January 28 2025.

Norbury also urged the next government to make financial resources from the private sector “easier to access and fit-for-purpose”, saying that despite funding cuts, the creative industries gross value added (GVA) contribution last year was worth £125bn – representing almost 6% of the economy and 14% of all UK services exports.

“Imagine what could be achieved if supporting culture and human creativity was perceived as an investment opportunity, not a cost. Imagine if it wasn’t our resilience that was tested – but our potential,” Norbury added.

“At Creative UK, we believe that the future economy is a creative economy. It’s crucial that our next UK government shares this vision.”

Key proposals

The manifesto pinpointed six key areas of the creative sector that the charity wants to make a priority. They are:

Prioritising skills-focused education and careers guidance for young people of all background to support the target of 1m new jobs by 2030

Strengthening protections for freelancers by appointing a freelancer’s commissioner

Return the arts share of National Lottery funds to 25% and create competitive fiscal reliefs and incentives

Increasing investment in research and development funding, and supporting new products, services and IP

Protecting IP in the age of AI to allow AI and human creativity to work in tandem

Supporting trade and exports to allow for the easy movement of people, goods and services – including being able to bring freelance talent in from anywhere in the world

