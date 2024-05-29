Cannes Critics’ Week title Julie Keeps Quiet, directed by Belgium’s Leonardo Van Dijl, is to be released in the UK and Ireland through Curzon’s Artificial Eye distribution label.

It unfurls as an elite tennis academy star’s coach falls under investigation and is suddenly suspended. All of the club’s players are encouraged to speak up, but Julie decides to keep quiet.

The feature is produced by Gilles De Schryver, Gilles Coulier, Wouter Sap and Roxanne Sarkozi for De Wereldvrede (Belgium), and co-produced by Delphine Tomson, Luc Dardenne and Jean-Pierre Dardenne for Les Films du Fleuve (Belgium), Nima Yousefi for Hobab (Sweden) and Kristina Börjeson and Anthony Muir for Film i Väst (Sweden).

Executive producers are Federica Sainte-Rose and Florian Zeller for Blue Morning Pictures, as well as tennis champion Naomi Osaka’s company Hana Kuma.

“Leonardo and his team have created a gripping and humane film which brilliantly captures how a culture of silence can pervade elite institutions,” said Curzon/Artificial Eye managing director, Louisa Dent.

Curzon unveiled the re-launch of its specialist UK/Ireland distribution label Artificial Eye in April of this year, after a 10-year hiatus, with Maryam Moghadam and Behtash Sanaeeha’s Berlinale Competition title My Favourite Cake the first release under the refreshed banner.

Artificial Eye was founded in 1976 by Andi Engel and Pam Engel and acquired by Curzon in 2006.