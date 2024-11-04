The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has named Disney Entertainment co-chairman Dana Walden as this year’s recipient of the Guild’s Milestone Award.

The award, which honours individuals or teams who have made historic contributions to the entertainment industry, will be presented at the 36th annual Producers Guild Awards ceremony on February 8 in Los Angeles.

In her current position, Walden leads Disney’s portfolio of global television assets and shares oversight of the company’s streaming services, including Hulu and Disney+.

Before joining Disney after the company’s 2019 acquisition of most of Fox’s film and TV assets, Walden served as CEO of Fox Television Group. Over the course of her career she has overseen the development and production of series including 24, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Homeland and Shogun.

PGA presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line said Walden “has made incredible contributions to the entertainment industry, overseeing the production and development of many of the most iconic and award-winning shows in history. Her leadership, first as CEO of Fox Television Group and now as co-chairman overseeing Disney’s global television portfolio, has had a major impact on the business. We are proud to recognise her exceptional and long-standing work in this industry.”

Walden commented: “I’ve had the unbelievable good fortune of working with many of the smartest and most gifted producers in the history of the television and film industry, and I am grateful to Stephanie, Donald and the PGA for recognising the tremendous value of those partnerships. It is with great pride that I share this award with my talented colleagues at The Walt Disney Company, where the highest quality and most innovative storytelling has been produced and celebrated for over 100 years.”