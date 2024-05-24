Production begins today on Dancing Queen In Hollywood, the sequel to Berlinale 2023 selection Dancing Queen, with LevelK securing pre-sales for multiple territories.

The family film has sold to Poland (Vivarto), Benelux (In The Air), former Yugoslavia (FIVIA) and Baltics (Estin Film).

Aurora Gosse returns to direct the sequel, which is written by Silje Holtet. Shooting will take place in Los Angeles, Copenhagen, and Hamar in Norway.

Dancing Queen In Hollywood resumes the journey of Mina and Markus, as they set out for Los Angeles after winning a dance competition. Mina must deal with the pressure of auditioning for a film, while her parents suffer a relationship crisis. Liv Elvira Kippersund Larsson and Sturla Harbitz return to lead the cast.

The €1.5m ($1.6m)-budget film is produced by The Worst Person In The World producer Thomas Robsahm for Amarcord. Backers include the Norwegian Film Institute, Filminvest, Nordisk Film, Talent Norge, Wilhelmsen Stiftelse and LevelK.

LevelK is handling international sales, with Nordisk Film Distribution conducting a Nordic release in October 2025.

Dancing Queen debuted in the Generation Kplus section of last year’s Berlinale, going on to play BFI London Film Festival, Thessaloniki and Seattle among others.