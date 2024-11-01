Double Dutch International has picked up international sales for AFM on the thriller From Embers starring Kara Wang from Top Gun: Maverick and Emmy-nominated Glee cast member Matthew Morrison.

Indican Pictures is handling the US theatrical release and Gravitas Ventures distributes on ancillary platforms.

Kate Bohan wrote and directed the story about Lily, a grieving widow who navigates a new life with her autistic son Kevin.

When she meets Marty, an alcoholic neighbour devoted to music and his beloved daughter Chloe, they uncover disturbing truths about her late husband’s suspicious death.

The cast includes Kayla Bohan, Alexander J. Lee, Christopher Shyer and Kathryn Morris. Bohan produced with Kathleen I-Ying Lee.

DDI’s AFM line-up includes The Martini Shot starring Matthew Modine, John Cleese, and Stuart Townsend; A Bit Of Light with Anna Paquin and Ray Winstone; and Ecuadorean Oscar submission Behind The Mist.

Ron Moring, DDI COO and president, negotiated the acquisition.