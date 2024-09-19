Magnus von Horn’s The Girl With The Needle will represent Denmark as its international feature submission for the 97th Academy Awards.

The black-and-white drama premiered at Cannes in Competition and has since screened at the Polish Film Festival and Pingyao.

Trine Dyrholm and Vic Carmen Sonne star in the story loosely inspired by a real-life serial killer in Copenhagen who murdered numerous babies from 1913-20.

Nordisk Film Creative Alliance’s Malene Blenkov, whose credits include Lone Scherfig’s The Kindness Of Strangers, produces together with Mariusz Włodarski for Lava Films with support from The Danish Film Institute, The Swedish Film Institute, The Polish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond and Eurimages, among others. Horn co-wrote the screenplay with Line Langebek.

The Match Factory handles international sales with Mubi distributing the title in major territories including North America, UK-Ireland and Latin America.

The other titles on Denmark’s Oscar shortlist were Echo Of You by Zara Zerny and Sons by Gustav Möller.

Four Danish films have won an Oscar in the International Feature Film category: Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round in 2021, Susanne Bier’s In A Better World in 2011, Bille August’s Pelle The Conqueror in 1989, and Gabriel Axel’s Babette’s Feast in 1988.