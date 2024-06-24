Danish production powerhouse Zentropa is expanding into non-fiction with Zentropa Documentary, to be headed by filmmaker and producer Nicole Horanyi.

The division will produce features and series aimed at cinemas, TV and streaming platforms worldwide.

Horanyi has directed feature documentaries including 2015’s Motley’s Law, about a lawyer who leaves her family in the US to work in Afghanistan; and 2017 Thessaloniki Docs title The Stranger, about a woman who meets a seemingly perfect man online.

The filmmaker was also head of documentaries at Swedish streaming service Viaplay from 2022 to 2023, producing titles including The Danish Prime Minister: Helle Thorning-Schmidt and Most Remote Restaurant In The World.

“I am passionate about developing modern and complex narratives about reality that set a national agenda and leave a lasting impact on society,” said Horanyi. “I will collaborate with directors who dare to take a stand, push the boundaries of the genre, and tell stories with great originality.”

“At Zentropa, we aim to develop and produce authentic stories in collaboration with strong artistic talents who aspire to reach broad audiences – both nationally and internationally,” said a statement from producers Sisse Graum Jorgensen and Louise Vesth, part of Zentropa’s management team.

“This venture enhances our portfolio, especially within documentaries, that deliver powerful storytelling to global audiences,” added Susan Wendt, managing director at TrustNordisk, the sales arm of Zentropa.

Launched in 1992 by Lars von Trier and Peter Aalbaek Jensen, Zentropa created the Dogme 95 movement in the 1990s with films including Festen, while recent titles include 2020’s Riders Of Justice and Another Round, both starring Mads Mikkelsen.