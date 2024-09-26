Disney+ has begun its password sharing crackdown in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other parts of the world in what Disney executives are calculating will contribute to the drive towards streaming profitability.

The platform is charging a $6.99 ”paid sharing” monthly fee to members who want to add someone outside their household to their Disney+ Basic account, and $9.99 for Premium tier subscriptions.

The initiative launched in select markets over summer and is now also live in Canada, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. It only allows one extra member per account and is not available on the Disney Bundle, which can include Hulu or Hulu and ESPN+.

Disney is preparing to raise prices on most of its plans in October. As previously reported, the ad-supported Basic tier will go up from $7.99 to $9.99, and the ad-free tier from $13.99 to $15.99.

Recent additions to the service include Pixar’s $1.7bn worldwide smash Inside Out 2, and new WandaVision spin-off series Agatha All Along.

Over on Hulu, the ad-supported tier is going up from $7.99 to $9.99, and ad-free from $17.99 to $18.99.