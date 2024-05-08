In an unprecedented collaboration, Disney and Warner Bros Discovery will launch a streaming bundle of Disney+, Hulu and Max this summer.

The offering will house a selection of content from Disney, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Warner Bros, HBO, ABC, CNN, and FX, among others.

It will be available for purchase on any of the platforms’ websites as ad-free and ad-supported. No name or price point was provided.

Industry observers said the move was designed to motivate customers to stay and not cancel their services.

It comes as Netflix continues to pull away as the leading platform in the streaming wars. In its Q1 earnings call last month the company said global subscribers had reached 269.6m.

Disney said in Tuesday’s Q2 earnings that core Disney+ membership had climbed to 117.6m, while Hulu Live TV and SVoD members stood at 50.2m.

Warner Bros Discovery reports earnings on Thursday and at the last count its direct to consumer subscriber level has reached 97.7m.

“On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value,” said Joe Earley, president, direct to consumer, Disney Entertainment.

“This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming, and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention,” said JB Perrette, CEO and president, global streaming and games, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry.”

Netflix said in its last earnings call that starting in 2025 it will stop reporting quarterly subscriber numbers except for occasional milestones.

Later this year Dsney, Warner Bros Discovery and Fox will launch a previously announced sports streaming joint venture. The name and price point have not been revealed.