Mai Meksawan’s Thailand-based sales agent Diversion has picked up international sales rights to Sheron Dayoc’s The Gospel Of The Beast, which is set to premiere in competition at the Tokyo International Film Festival.

It marks the first feature in seven years from Filipino filmmaker Dayoc, whose titles include Way Of The Sea, which received a special mention at the Berlinale in 2011; The Crescent Rising, winner of best documentary at Busan 2016; and Sundance-backed Women Of The Weeping River.

The Gospel Of The Beast tells the story of Mateo, a 15 year-old boy who accidentally kills his classmate and runs away with an older man he barely knows, forming a unique father-son relationship, while entering a criminal underworld. The cast is led by Jansen Magpusao and acclaimed veteran actor Ronnie Lazaro.

The story was co-written by Dayoc and Jeko Aguado. Producers are Deyoc, Sonny Calvento and Arden Rod Condez with co-producer Weijie Lai.

The Filipino feature received support from the International Co-Production Fund (ICOF) of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) and was selected for the 2021 Full Circle Lab Philippines and the 2017 Asian Project Market in Busan.

Diversion acquired all sales rights excluding the Philippines and Singapore in a deal with producers Southern Lantern Studios and E&W Films. It will launch sales of the feature around its world premiere, which is scheduled for October 28.

Further new titles on Diversion’s slate include Solids By The Seashore, directed by Thailand’s Patiparn Boontarig, which won two awards at Busan last week; and Oasis Of Now by Malaysia’s Chia Chee Sum, which also played in competition at Busan.