The Doha Film Institute (DFI) has revealed the 29 projects receiving grants through its 2023 spring funding round, with titles including Cannes Competition entry Banel & Adama.

Ramata-Toulaye Sy’s film, which debuts tomorrow (Saturday 20) in the Lumiere Theatre, is one of seven titles receiving a post-production grant.

Scroll down for the full list of DFI spring 2023 grants

The France-Senegal-Mali-Qatar co-production is set in a northern Senegalese village, where a young married couple’s love challenges the customs of the local community.

The first-ever Congolese DFI awardee is among the selection: Nelson Makengo’s feature documentary Rising Up At Night, currently in post-production.

Titles also include Palestinian series Guests by Saleh Saadi, currently in development, which follows a family of five running a guesthouse in their Bedouin village in occupied Palestine.

The 29 projects hail from 18 countries, with four from Qatari or Qatar-based talent. Twelve of the projects are from women filmmakers.

The Doha Film Institute has now supported more than 750 films from 75 countries, with grants cycles in autumn and spring.

“We are on a mission to discover and promote original and independent voices in cinema,” said Fatma Hassan Alremaihi. “Our spring grants 2023 reinforces our continued commitment to filmmakers globally who have once again impressed us with the diversity and depth of the original themes they are exploring in their stories. This current cycle of projects was chosen from hundreds of compelling submissions, and we are proud to bring these soulful stories to global audiences.”

DFI spring 2023 grants

MENA feature narrative – development

Kohl & Cardamom (Egy-Sud-Qat) dir. Fady Atallah

Rabies (Leb-Qat) dir. Sandra Tabet

To Bled Or Not To Bled (Fr-Alg-Qat) dir. Azedine Kasri

MENA feature narrative – production

A Quarter To Thursday In Algiers (Alg-Fr-Bel-Qat) dir. Sofia Djama

Aïcha (Tun-Fr-Saudi-Qat) dir. Mehdi M. Barsaoui

Aisha Can’t Fly Away Anymore (Egy-Tun-Qat) dir. Morad Mostafa

La mer au loin (Fr-Qat) dir. Saïd Hamich Benlarbi

MENA feature narrative – post-production

Back To Alexandria (Switz-Fr-Qat) dir. Tamer Ruggli

East of Noon (Egy-Neth-Qat) dir. Hala Elkoussy

Non-MENA feature narrative – post-production

Banel & Adama (Fr-Sen-Mali-Qat) dir. Ramata-Toulaye Sy

Excursion (Bos/Her-Cro-Ser-Nor-Fr-Qat) dir. Una Gunjak

Lost Country (Fr-Ser-Lux-Cro-Qat) dir. Vladimir Perisic

The Women (Ger-It-Qat) dir. The Maw Naing

Ze (Fr-Mon-Neth-Ger-Qat) dir. Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir

MENA feature experimental essay – development

Tell It To Bridges (Leb-Qat) dir. Ali Hammoud

MENA feature documentary – production

I Am One Of Them (Pol-Qat) dir. Nadim Suleiman

MENA feature documentary – post-production

The Language Of Fire (Alg-Fr-Qat) dir. Tarek Sami

Non-MENA feature documentary – post-production

Ozogoche (Ecu-Qat) dir. Joe Houlberg

Rising Up At Night (DRC-Bel-Ger-B Faso-Qat) dir. Nelson Makengo

MENA TV series – development

Guests (Pal-Qat) dir. Saleh Saadi

Halaa’ (Leb-Saudi-Jor-Qat) dir. Amal Al Muftah

MENA web series – production

The House That My Mother Built (Sud-Qat) dir. Alyaa Musa

MENA shorts narrative – production

Autumn (Qat) dir. Aisha Al-Jaidah

The Experiment (Qat) dir. Abdulla Alhor

The Day I Smoked A Cigarette With My Father (Egy-Fr-Qat) dir. Sameh Alaa

MENA shorts documentary – production

Fast Net Palestine (Fr-Qat) dir. Mohamed Khamkham

MENA shorts experimental/essay – production

No Reaching Hand (Qat) dir. Betla Aldosari

L’mina (Fr-Mor-Qat) dir. Rande Maroufi

The Grocery List (Bah-Qat) dir. Taqwa Ali