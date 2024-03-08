Salvador Simó, the Spanish co-director of Málaga film festival opener Dragonkeeper is readying his next animation Caramel’s Words, about the friendship between a deaf child and a camel.

The story takes place in the Sahara desert, depicting the harsh life of the Sahrawi camps and is based on the young adult novel ‘Caramel’s Words,’ by Gonzalo Moure.

The 2D animation will be a co-production between Spain’s Sygnatia Films and France’s Les Films du Cygne. Sygnatia previously produced Simó’s Buñuel In The Labyrinth Of The Turtles in 2019 which the award for best European animated feature and best animation feature at the Platino awards.

That film’s writer Arturo Cardelús and musical composer Eligio R. Montero are also now on board Caramel’s Words.

“Caramel’s Words will be a beautiful film where Salvador will develop the narrative mastery he has shown in our last two films, “ said Xosé Zapata of Sygnatia.

Co-directed by Chinese Jianping Li, Dragonkeeper is being internationally sold by London-based SC Films International. The film has been sold to the US (Viva Pictures), Spain (A Contracorriente), and China among other territories.