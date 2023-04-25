Emilio Mayorga
Based in Spain
Contact info
- Email:
- emiliomayo@gmail.com
- News
Carlota Pereda ‘The Chapel,’ Syeyoung Park’s ‘The Fin’ among Cannes’ Fantastic 7 line-up
Fantastic 7 is the showcase of international genre projects at an advanced stage of production.
- News
‘Argentina, 1985’, ‘News Of A Kidnapping’ dominate 2023 Platino Awards
Utama wins first awards for a Bolivian film.
- News
Álvaro Gago’s Berlin Panorama feature ‘Matria’ sells to France (exclusive)
Galician language film is sold by New Europe Film Sales.
- Features
Beta Fiction Spain duo on their new production and distribution outfit: “Local films will be our priority”
Veteran Spanish execs Mercedes Gamero and Pablo Nogueroles talk to Screen.
- News
Super-sized Malaga’s industry zone Mafiz increases industry attendance by 54%
Buzz titles include animation ’Dragonkeeper’ and ‘Co-Husbands’.
- News
‘20,000 Species Of Bees’, ‘Sister & Sister’ top 2023 Málaga winners
26th edition wrapped on Sunday.
- News
Gabriela Sandoval to exec produce Chilean documentary ‘Here, The Silence Is Heard’ (exclusive)
The doc explores the impact of exile on a family traumatised by the Chilean dictatorship of the 1970s.
- News
International producers join ‘Narciso’ from Berlin award-winner Marcelo Martinessi (exclusive)
Martinessi’s debut The Heiresses won the Silver Bear at the Berlinale in 2018.
- Features
Six Spanish producers with international ambitions to look out for
The producers are at the Malaga Film Festival this week.
- News
Carlos Marques-Marcet readies musical drama ‘They Will Be Dust’ about a woman’s right to die (exclusive)
International co-production is led by Tono Folguera at Spain’s Lastor Media.
- Features
“The quality of all films has risen”: ICAA’s Beatriz Navas on the impact of state support for female filmmakers
Beatriz Navas is the general director of the Spanish Film Insitute (ICAA).
- News
Spain’s KaBoGa to co-produce Anahí Berneri’s ‘Condensed Milk’ (exclusive)
“Condensed Milk is carnal, urgent, alive, streetwise,” said KaBoga’s Anna M Bofarull.
- News
’Back to Tomioka’, ‘Julián’ and ‘Ninn’ attract buyer interest at Cartoon Movie
Attendees at the 25th edition of the pitching and co-production forum returned to pre-pandemic levels.
- Features
Eight market titles and works in progress to look out for in Malaga
Comedies, dramas, psychological thrillers and creative documentaries are all being showcased in the Mafiz industry programme.
- Features
Malaga’s bumper Mafiz industry programme opens as Spanish Screenings XXL hopes to head to Busan
The intenational industry is in Malaga to see the latest Spanish films, projects and talent.
- News
San Sebastian winner Isaki Lacuesta unveils musical ‘Segundo Premio’ as next feature (exclusive)
Segundo Premio will tell the story of influential rock indie group Los Planetas.
- News
Latido Films scores sales for ‘The Beasts’, ‘Tobacco Barns’, ‘Jezabel’ at the EFM (exclusive)
Major deals close for Latin American and Spanish content at EFM.
- News
María Elena Wood, Bastian Griese team for Chile-Germany co-production ‘Dear Eszter’
The film wiill be written and directed by Alex Balassa.
- News
Berlinale Forum film ‘The Trial’ lands UK sales agent (exclusive)
The film explores the prosecution of Argentina’s military dictatorship leaders that took place in the mid-80s.
- News
Giancarlo Nasi’s Quijote Films reveals Ibero-American slate (exclusive)
The slate showcases emerging Chilean and international filmmakers.