Dublin-based outfit Wildcard Distribution has picked up’s Dublin world premiere King Frankie for release in UK and Irish cinemas.

It is the feature debut of writer-director Dermot Malone and stars Bad Sisters actor Peter Coonan as a Dublin taxi driver, who runs his own taxi firm. While coming to terms with his father’s recent death and going through the associated rituals, the taxi driver comes face to face with something that happened 10 years ago. The filmmakers describe the film as “a “Celtic Tiger tale you have not seen”.

Dublin-based Malone has previously worked predominantly in commercials. “Teaming up with Wildcard to bring our film to cinemas is a dream come true,” he said. “I hope people find a connection with Frankie and can take from his story. Everyone deserves a second chance.”

Further cast includes Conor MacNeill, Ruairi O’Connor, Lynn Rafferty, Olivia Caffrey, Ally Ni Chiarain and Owen Roe.

King Frankie shot in North County Dublin and County Meath and was produced by Matt D’Arcy for Malone’s Irish production outfit Banjoman, and received completion funding from Fis Eireann/Screen Ireland.

Wildcard Distribution will release King Frankie in Irish and UK cinemas later this year. Its release slate includes Sundance prize winner Kneecap, a joint UK-Ireland release with Curzon, as well as Galway title Double Blind.

Patrick O’Neill, managing director of Wildcard Distribution, noted: “Dermot is a fresh and emerging new Irish filmmaking talent and everyone at Wildcard is excited to be collaborating with him on his fantastic debut King Frankie. We hope it marks the start of a long relationship with Dermot and the team at Banjoman. We’re also looking forward to working with Peter Coonan again having released a number of his films over the years”.