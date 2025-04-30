South African co-production and film finance market Durban FilmMart (DFM) has unveiled 31 official projects taking part in its Pitch and Finance Forum.
The 16th edition of DFM takes place from July 18-21 in Durban under the banner Bridges Not Borders: Stories that Unite.
The 31 projects in development come from 15 countries. The DFM Pitch and Finance Forum allows filmmakers to network with global broadcasters, financiers, streamers, sales agents, festival programmers and producers.
The line-up includes a feature-length version of Kenyan directors Millan Tarus and Tevin Kimathi’s Stero, whose short of the same name played at Rotterdam in 2024.
Also selected is Tanzanian director Priscilla Marealle’s project Space Maasai. Marealle and her project were supported in 2023 by Germany’s DW Akademie Film Development Fund.
South African directors Kanya Viljoen and Emilie Badenhorst have also been selected, bringing a feature version of their short film, psychological drama Baptism Of Silence.
Magdalene Reddy, director of the DFMI, commented: “This year’s selection continues our proud tradition of championing authentic African narratives and voices from across the continent. The projects selected for DFM 2025 demonstrate exceptional storytelling that bridges cultures while remaining deeply rooted in their unique contexts.”
Durban FilmMart’s 2025 Pitch and Finance Forum selection
Fiction Features
’n Doop om Stilte (Baptism Of Silence) (S Afr)
Prod: Casey Diepeveen
Dirs: Kanya Viljoen, Emilie Badenhorst
Al Assas (The Guardian) (Libya-Alg-Can)
Prod: Lynda Belkhiria
Dir: Muhannad Lamin
Bupya (Renewed) (Rwanda)
Prod: Oge Obasi
Dir: Dipo Abdul Osiyemi
Corruption Is An English Word (S Afr)
Prod: Rea Moeti-Vogt
Dir: Zoe Ramushu
Dowar Alqamar (The Sunflowers Of The Moon) (Tun)
Prod: Sarra Maali
Dir: ismaël
Le Sanglier (The Boar) (Sen)
Prod: Yanis Gaye
Dir: Mamadou Socrate Diop
Nomvula (She Who Brings The Rain) (S Afr)
Prod: Kethiwe Ngcobo
Dir: Sibusiso Khuzwayo
Space Maasai (Tan)
Prod: Wilson Nkya
Dir: Priscilla Marealle
Stero (Ken)
Prod: Juliana Kabua
Dirs: Millan Tarus, Tevin Kimathi
Fiction Series
High Flyers (S Afr)
Prod: Gabe Gabriel
Dir: Ian Gabriel
The Second Coming (S Afr)
Prod: Siyabonga Xaba
Dir: Michael James
VigilAunties (S Afr)
Prod: Dominique Jossie
Dir: Loren Loubser
Animated Fiction Features
Aisha Qandicha (Mor)
Prod: Alyssa Harden
Dir: Fatima Mahdar
Au Nom Du Roi Njoya (In The Name Of King Njoya) (Cam)
Prod: Claye Edou
Dir: Claye Edou
Crocodile Dance (S Afr-Nigeria)
Prod: Ingrid de Beer
Dirs: Shofela Coker, Nadia Darries
Kamaroza (Egypt)
Prod: Nouran Abdallah
Dirs: Ahmad Abdelhameed, Islam Mazhar
Kintuadi: Simon Kimbangu (DR Congo)
Prod: Giresse Kassonga
Dir: Benny Lusakueno
Tribe (S Afr)
Prod: Debbie Crosscu
Dir: Tendayi Nyeke
Animated Fiction Series
Mboudgui (Cam-Fr)
Prods: Betty Sulty-Johnson, Lamissa Ouattara
Dir: Bienvenu Wanso-Tissala
Nunu Rhu/The Girl With Wings (S Afr)
Prods: Ameera Faber, Sabrina Roc
Dir: Clare Louis
Documentary Features
Akal (Mor)
Prod: Karim Debbagh
Dir: Basma Rkioui
Climbing The Mountains (Alg)
Prods: Kenji Accard, Sabrina Chebbi
Co-Prod: Oualid Baha
Dir: Sabrina Chebbi
Golden (Zim)
Prods: Rumbi Katedza, Ingrid Martens
Dir: Rumbi Katedza
Kivu (DR Congo)
Prod: Christian Bitwaiki
Dir: Elise Sawasawa
Plastic Atlantis (Cape Verde)
Prod: Pedro Soulé
Dir: Samira Vera-Cruz
Samaa Gafa (Dry Sky) (Sudan)
Prod: Aya Tallah Yusuf
Dir: Ibrahim Omar
The Salt Of The South (Tunisia)
Prod: Ramzi Laâmouri
Dir: Rami Jarboui
Un/Settled (S Afr)
Prod: Mehret Mandefro
Dir: Sydelle Willow Smith
Vuka (S Afr)
Prod: Rehad Desai
Dir: Matthew Robinson
Documentary Series
Planet Carnival (S Afr)
Prods: Thandi Davids, Adrian Van Wyk
Co-Prod: Luana Rocha
Dir: Kurt Orderson
Retour à Thiaroye (Return To Thiaroye) (Tunisia)
Prods: Dhia Jerbi, Manon Lavaud, Victor Thomas
Dir: Emilien Abibou
