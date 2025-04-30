South African co-production and film finance market Durban FilmMart (DFM) has unveiled 31 official projects taking part in its Pitch and Finance Forum.

The 16th edition of DFM takes place from July 18-21 in Durban under the banner Bridges Not Borders: Stories that Unite.

The 31 projects in development come from 15 countries. The DFM Pitch and Finance Forum allows filmmakers to network with global broadcasters, financiers, streamers, sales agents, festival programmers and producers.

The line-up includes a feature-length version of Kenyan directors Millan Tarus and Tevin Kimathi’s Stero, whose short of the same name played at Rotterdam in 2024.

Also selected is Tanzanian director Priscilla Marealle’s project Space Maasai. Marealle and her project were supported in 2023 by Germany’s DW Akademie Film Development Fund.

South African directors Kanya Viljoen and Emilie Badenhorst have also been selected, bringing a feature version of their short film, psychological drama Baptism Of Silence.

Magdalene Reddy, director of the DFMI, commented: “This year’s selection continues our proud tradition of championing authentic African narratives and voices from across the continent. The projects selected for DFM 2025 demonstrate exceptional storytelling that bridges cultures while remaining deeply rooted in their unique contexts.”

Durban FilmMart’s 2025 Pitch and Finance Forum selection

Fiction Features



’n Doop om Stilte (Baptism Of Silence) (S Afr)

Prod: Casey Diepeveen

Dirs: Kanya Viljoen, Emilie Badenhorst

Al Assas (The Guardian) (Libya-Alg-Can)

Prod: Lynda Belkhiria

Dir: Muhannad Lamin

Bupya (Renewed) (Rwanda)

Prod: Oge Obasi

Dir: Dipo Abdul Osiyemi

Corruption Is An English Word (S Afr)

Prod: Rea Moeti-Vogt

Dir: Zoe Ramushu

Dowar Alqamar (The Sunflowers Of The Moon) (Tun)

Prod: Sarra Maali

Dir: ismaël

Le Sanglier (The Boar) (Sen)

Prod: Yanis Gaye

Dir: Mamadou Socrate Diop

Nomvula (She Who Brings The Rain) (S Afr)

Prod: Kethiwe Ngcobo

Dir: Sibusiso Khuzwayo

Space Maasai (Tan)

Prod: Wilson Nkya

Dir: Priscilla Marealle

Stero (Ken)

Prod: Juliana Kabua

Dirs: Millan Tarus, Tevin Kimathi

Fiction Series

High Flyers (S Afr)

Prod: Gabe Gabriel

Dir: Ian Gabriel

The Second Coming (S Afr)

Prod: Siyabonga Xaba

Dir: Michael James

VigilAunties (S Afr)

Prod: Dominique Jossie

Dir: Loren Loubser

Animated Fiction Features

Aisha Qandicha (Mor)

Prod: Alyssa Harden

Dir: Fatima Mahdar

Au Nom Du Roi Njoya (In The Name Of King Njoya) (Cam)

Prod: Claye Edou

Dir: Claye Edou

Crocodile Dance (S Afr-Nigeria)

Prod: Ingrid de Beer

Dirs: Shofela Coker, Nadia Darries

Kamaroza (Egypt)

Prod: Nouran Abdallah

Dirs: Ahmad Abdelhameed, Islam Mazhar

Kintuadi: Simon Kimbangu (DR Congo)

Prod: Giresse Kassonga

Dir: Benny Lusakueno

Tribe (S Afr)

Prod: Debbie Crosscu

Dir: Tendayi Nyeke

Animated Fiction Series

Mboudgui (Cam-Fr)

Prods: Betty Sulty-Johnson, Lamissa Ouattara

Dir: Bienvenu Wanso-Tissala

Nunu Rhu/The Girl With Wings (S Afr)

Prods: Ameera Faber, Sabrina Roc

Dir: Clare Louis

Documentary Features

Akal (Mor)

Prod: Karim Debbagh

Dir: Basma Rkioui

Climbing The Mountains (Alg)

Prods: Kenji Accard, Sabrina Chebbi

Co-Prod: Oualid Baha

Dir: Sabrina Chebbi

Golden (Zim)

Prods: Rumbi Katedza, Ingrid Martens

Dir: Rumbi Katedza

Kivu (DR Congo)

Prod: Christian Bitwaiki

Dir: Elise Sawasawa

Plastic Atlantis (Cape Verde)

Prod: Pedro Soulé

Dir: Samira Vera-Cruz

Samaa Gafa (Dry Sky) (Sudan)

Prod: Aya Tallah Yusuf

Dir: Ibrahim Omar

The Salt Of The South (Tunisia)

Prod: Ramzi Laâmouri

Dir: Rami Jarboui

Un/Settled (S Afr)

Prod: Mehret Mandefro

Dir: Sydelle Willow Smith

Vuka (S Afr)

Prod: Rehad Desai

Dir: Matthew Robinson

Documentary Series

Planet Carnival (S Afr)

Prods: Thandi Davids, Adrian Van Wyk

Co-Prod: Luana Rocha

Dir: Kurt Orderson

Retour à Thiaroye (Return To Thiaroye) (Tunisia)

Prods: Dhia Jerbi, Manon Lavaud, Victor Thomas

Dir: Emilien Abibou