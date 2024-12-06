There are early favourites in this season’s Oscar and Bafta actor races, but all four categories look highly competitive, according to Screen’s awards experts.

In our latest Screen Awards Podcast for the 2024/25 race, Screen’s editor-in-chief Matt Mueller, awards and box-office editor Charles Gant, and Americas editor Jeremy Kay, deep dive into these categories.

Adrien Brody for The Brutalist and Ralph Fiennes for Conclave are the early frontrunners for best actor according to Kay, but Timothee Chalamet for A Complete Unknown could be a surprise late runner in what is already a packed field.

Meanwhile, Anora star Mikey Madison has early momentum in the best actress race, but she faces stiff competition from Angelina Jolie in Maria and Emilia Perez’s breakout star Karla Sofía Gascón, say our experts.

We also assess the Bafta races, and ask whether Denzel Washington will finally get his first Bafta nomination for Gladiator II.

“This year, with the strikes impacting the flow of films, I wasn’t sure if we’d have that many standout films and performances,” says Kay, “but I’m pleasantly surprised. The quality’s there.”

To download or subscribe to future episodes, search for ’The Screen International podcast’, which is available on:

Our other podcasts have covered the international feature race, and the strong hopes for more leftfield contenders.