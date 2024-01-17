Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) has set the dates for its revitalised 77th edition, running from August 15-21.

Ten features and 10 shorts, all world premieres, will compete for cash prizes, supported by partnerships to be revealed at the Berlinale, with a focus on championing new talent. EIFF festival goers will be invited to vote for this year’s competition prize winners.

Former Picturehouse exec Paul Ridd will be leading the festival, supported by an expanding board of DNA Films producer Andrew Macdonald; former Disney exec Peter Rice and Amy Jackson, producer of Aftersun.

The long-running EIFF returned to its traditional August position in 2022, having had a period of June slots, since 2008. Last year, the festival ran as a streamlined edition under the umbrella of the Edinburgh International Festival, after parent charity the Centre for the Moving Image entered administration. This will be the first edition with the new-look headship.

Submissions will open in February.