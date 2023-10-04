Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) is on the hunt for a festival director to run the long-running Scottish festival from the next edition onwards.

Programme director Kate Taylor headed up a one-off streamlined edition of the festival in August, alongside executive producer Tamara Van Strijthem.

The festival took place under the wing of the Edinburgh International Festival with the support of Screen Scotland, following the financial collapse of the festival’s parent charity, the Centre for the Moving Image (CMI), in October 2022. Kristy Matheson was creative director at EIFF for the 2022 edition, and is now the director of the BFI London Film Festival (LFF), as well as BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival.

Screen understands the office running this year’s edition is now closed, and Taylor, who is serving on the official competition jury at LFF, has confirmed she will not be applying for the job.

“It was an honour to direct the one-off EIFF that burned brightly this August,” said Taylor, ”working with a wildly dedicated team to position the festival well for the future – increased audiences, happy filmmakers, a sharp design identity, and a cracking selection of UK and international cinema – we achieved a lot in a little time, and whoever gets the gig can be assured of the exceptional skill and expertise in the Scottish exhibition scene.

“Moving forward, the festival needs support and stability as it regrows towards a sustainable future. I look forward to EIFF’s continued strength as a meeting point for cinephiles and industry, where essential conversations on film culture take place, and most importantly, where new talent can shine. Meanwhile, my plans are to have a rest and read a few books, before returning to independent film programming projects in Scotland and beyond.”

Screen Scotland recruited Trainspotting producer Andrew Macdonald as chair in July, in what is initially a voluntary position, to lead the formation and operation of the EIFF from the 2024 edition onwards.

The festival director job advert is live, with a closing date for applications of October 6.“The festival director will have shared responsibility for the organisation’s overall strategic direction and sustainability and will work with the board to develop the strategy and vision and build the team,” said the job ad.

Also on the board, alongside Macdonald, is former Disney exec Peter Rice and Aftersun producer Amy Jackson.

Saxton Bampfylde is the employment agency advisor to EIFF on this appointment.