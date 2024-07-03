Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) has selected the world premiere of Carla J. Easton and Blair Young’s music documentary Since Yesterday: The Untold Story Of Scotland’s Girl Bands as its closing night film, on Wednesday August 21.

The film documents the history of Scottish girl bands from the 1960s to the present day, presenting a scrapbook of Scottish pop music and exposing the challenges of a male-dominated world.

Since Yesterday is co-directed by musician Easton, who has been a member of pop groups including TeenCanteen. Young has previously made music films for Scottish rock acts including Belle and Sebastian, Idlewild and Biffy Clyro.

The film is produced by Miranda Stern and production company The Forest of Black. The premiere will be co-presented by UK film podcast Girls On Film.

The full EIFF programme will launch on Wednesday, July 10.

Paul Ridd, new EIFF director, described the film as “a fantastically fresh and engaging documentary about Scottish artists, Scottish art and the challenges faced by Scottish women in a male-dominated industry and sexist world.” Girls On Film co-founder and host Anna Smith said it is “an entertaining, enlightening film that celebrates sisterhood and collaboration while pushing for progress - right up our street!”

The 77th edition of EIFF will run from August 15 to 21. It will open with Nora Fingscheidt’s The Outrun starring Saoirse Ronan.