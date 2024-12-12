The Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) has set the dates for its 2025 edition, running from August 14-20.

EIFF will once again take place during the city’s wider August arts and culture Fringe festival, and is the second edition under the leadership of former Picturehouse exec Paul Ridd as festival director and Emma Boa as festival producer.

Submissions for features and shorts open on January 6. As per the 2024 festival, the two major awards will be voted for by the audience: the Sean Connery Prize for world premiere features, that comes with a cash prize of £50,000, and the £15,000 Thelma Schoonmaker Prize for shorts.

A minimum of UK premiere status is required for submissions, with the EIFF site stressing a particular interest in first or second features.

More information will be released on the shape of the 2025 festival, venues and key strategic partners in the coming months.