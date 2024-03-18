Egypt’s iconic Al-Ahram studio in Cairo has been destroyed by a fire that broke out in the early hours of Saturday, March 16.

The fire began after the day’s production wrapped on the Ramadan TV series El-Moallem starring Mustafa Shaban.

Three neighbouring buildings were evacuated before the fire spread. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Egyptian prime minister Mostafa Madbouly visited the site alongside the governor of Giza and other officials to assess damage and assure compensation for those affected. According to Egypt’s State Information Service, each family affected by the fire will receive EGP 15,000 as compensation while they await repair of their homes.

The Public Prosecution has opened an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Al-Ahram is one of Egypt’s oldest studios. It was founded in 1944 across 27,000 sq metres containing three production stages, a screening room and an editing suite. In the 1950’s, Egypt was the third-biggest film producer in the world according to Arab News, and Al-Ahram was home to countless Egyptian films and television series.