Gabriella Geisinger

- Features
How JA Bayona recreated the Andes in Spain for Oscar nominee ‘Society Of The Snow’
Director JA Bayona describes how he doubled Spain’s Sierra Nevada mountain range for the Andes in his Oscar-nominated survival epic for Netflix.
- News
Taiwan set to refocus international co-pro fund toward more commercial projects
The TICP has previously funded titles including Cannes award-winner ‘Tiger Stripes’ and ‘The Settlers’.
- News
‘Raging Grace’ director Paris Zarcilla reveals plans for the third in his ‘Rage’ trilogy (exclusive)
‘Ocean On Fire’ will move the drama from the UK to the Philippines.
- News
‘Borrowed Time’ filmmakers talk challenges for first-time directors in China
The film plays in the main competition of Busan International Film Festival.
- News
British Film Commission signs memorandum of understanding with Malta to boost high-end inward investment offering
‘Napoleon’, ’Jurassic World: Dominion’ and ’Game Of Thrones” all shot in both the UK and Malta.
- News
Location managers debate merits of physical production versus virtual production
“Audiences like to see the chararcters move through the real locations. You can’t replicate that on a stage.”
- News
Malta to launch Mediterrane Film Festival in June
Event to take place in Valetta and other locations in Malta from June 25–30.