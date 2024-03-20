Ella Glendining, UK director of the Bafta-nominated Sundance premiere Is There Anybody Out There? is among the nine recipients of the Independent Cinema Office (ICO) Miles Ketley Memorial Fund bursary, which has £15,000 to give across three years to early career filmmakers.

The bursary is funded by the ICO with the aim of supporting filmmakers from communities traditionally excluded from the industry.

In addition to Glendining, this year’s recipients are Bim Ajadi, Debbie Hannan, Fabia Martin , Sorcha Bacon, Yvonne Zhang, Hannah Tookey, Rhea Storr and Jessi Gutch.

The first year of the awards supported filmmakers included After Love director Aleem Khan and Rebel Dykes filmmaker Sian A. Williams.

Eligible filmmakers must have shown work at a previous ICO Screening Days, either as a first feature or within the event’s ‘Introducing…’ slot.

The memorial fund was first set up in 2022 in memory of Ketley who was a producer and trustee of the ICO.