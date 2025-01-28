Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights adaptation starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi has begun filming in the UK at Sky Studios Elstree for Warner Bros.

Based on the Emily Bronte novel, the story centres on the intense relationship between the daughter of a well-to-do family and the mysterious orphaned boy they take in.

Further cast include Hong Chau, Alison Oliver and Shazad Latif.

Fennell has written the screenplay and has a producer credit alongside Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment. MRC is financing the film.

Warner Bros has set a February 2026 release date.

Run by Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, LuckyChap has a multi-year first look feature film deal with Warner Bros. The companies collaborated on last year’s Barbie while LuckyChap also produced Fennell’s Saltburn.