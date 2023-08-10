The 75th Emmy awards ceremony has been rescheduled for January 15, four months after the event’s originally-planned September 18 date.

The new date was announced by the US Television Academy and the Fox network, which two weeks ago decided that the original date for the Emmys would be untenable because of the ongoing writers and actors strikes. It is believed that dates in both November and January were being considered for the rescheduled event.

With one or both strikes still in effect, a September ceremony would have been forced to use reality show stars and executives as presenters.

The ceremony’s venue, the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles’ LA Live complex, remains unchanged.

The Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies, originally set for September 9 and 10, will now take place on January 6 and 7, also at the Peacock Theater.

The Emmys ceremony was last rescheduled in 2001, when the 9/11 attacks caused the show to be pushed to November.

Emmy nominations were announced four weeks ago, with Succession leading the field with 27 nods.