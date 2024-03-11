Dayo Wong and Michael Hui head the cast of The Last Dance, which Emperor Motion Pictures (EMP) is launching at Hong Kong Filmart, along with Wai Ka Fai’s Detective Vs Sleuths 2.

Wong plays a debt-ridden wedding planner who finds unexpected success as a funeral planner, but he has to win over a traditional Taoist priest to stay in the business. It marks Wong’s first film after two massive hits, A Guilty Conscience and Table For Six, which made him one of Hong Kong’s most bankable actors.

The Last Dance, currently in post-production, is the third film from director Anselm Chan following romantic comedies Ready Or Knot and Ready Or Rot.

Hui is a veteran actor and director who was named best supporting actor at the 2023 Hong Kong Film Awards for Where The Wind Blows. Michelle Wai, Catherine Chau and Tommy Chu round out the cast.

EMP is also selling crime suspense thriller Detective Vs Sleuths 2, which reunites director Wai with the original cast led by Lau Ching Wan, Charlene Choi and Raymond Lam.

Lau reprises his role as a mentally unstable former police officer who must fight a new group of vigilantes, while battling the demons in his head. Filming will start in April.

The original film was the highest-grossing Hong Kong feature in China in 2022.